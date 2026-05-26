Kerala Teen Throws Her Newborn From Hospital Toilet Window, Staff Rescues Baby

A 19-year-old woman who arrived at a hospital in Kerala complaining of stomach pain delivered a baby in the toilet and allegedly threw it out of the window, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from the Haripad Government Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, they said.

Soon after giving birth, the woman, reportedly unmarried, allegedly threw the infant outside the toilet.

Hearing the cries, the hospital staff later spotted the newborn in an area where stray dogs were reportedly roaming, prompting an immediate rescue.

The timely intervention of the night-duty medical team helped save the baby's life, hospital authorities said.

A doctor said the woman had approached the hospital seeking treatment for stomach pain, but refused to undergo a physical examination. This raised suspicion that the woman might be pregnant, she said.

The woman was observed going to the toilet multiple times while under observation. Doctors said they heard a faint cry shortly after the woman entered the toilet.

They grew suspicious and alerted staff and searched the area, where they found the newborn. Doctors added that even a slight delay could have endangered the baby's life.

The child had fallen into an area where stray dogs were present.

Both the mother and the child have been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.

The newborn, who is being treated in the ICU, is reportedly out of danger.

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