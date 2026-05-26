Kerala CM Kids LSS Scholarship Result 2026 Out: Check Direct Link, Cutoff And Scorecard Here

Kerala USS Scholarship Result Out: The Kerala scholarship examination results for Class 4 and Class 7 have been released. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their scorecards online through the official website.

Candidates and parents who were waiting for the results can access marks, qualifying status and other details by logging in with the required credentials. Students are advised to keep their registration details ready before checking the result.

Kerala Scholarship Exam Result 2026: Where to Check

Students can check the Kerala Class 4 and 7 Scholarship Exam Result 2026 on the official result portal.

Kerala Scholarship Result Portal

How To Check Kerala LSS, USS Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website bpekerala.in

Step 2: Click on the "Results" section on the homepage

Step 3: Select either the LSS or USS result link

Step 4: Enter registration number, date of birth, and other required details

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download or print the scorecard for future reference

The CM Kids LSS Scholarship examination for Class 4 students was conducted on February 26, 2026, across Kerala. Students from government and aided schools appeared for the examination conducted under the scholarship assistance scheme. Selected candidates will receive annual financial assistance of Rs 1,000.

Kerala Scholarship Exam 2026 Cutoff

The cutoff marks decide whether a student has qualified for the scholarship examination. Students can check the official cutoff released by the authorities along with the result or through the official website. The cutoff may vary based on category and exam performance.