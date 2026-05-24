Kerala CM Kids LSS Scholarship Result 2026 Released? Check Official Websites, Download Link Here

Kerala LSS USS Result 2026: The Board of Public Examinations (BPE), Kerala, has reportedly released the CM Kids LSS Scholarship 2026 rectified answer key. Although the official portal has not yet been updated officially, several media reports suggest that the results are now available on the official website, bpekerala.in. Students who appeared for the scholarship examination can check their scores online using their registration number and date of birth.

The LSS (Lower Secondary Scholarship) examination is conducted for Class 4 students, while the USS (Upper Secondary Scholarship) examination is meant for Class 7 students.

Official Websites To Download Result

How To Check Kerala LSS, USS Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website bpekerala.in

Step 2: Click on the "Results" section on the homepage

Step 3: Select either the LSS or USS result link

Step 4: Enter registration number, date of birth, and other required details

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download or print the scorecard for future reference

The CM Kids LSS Scholarship examination for Class 4 students was conducted on February 26, 2026, across Kerala. Students from government and aided schools appeared for the examination conducted under the scholarship assistance scheme. Selected candidates will receive annual financial assistance of Rs 1,000.

Kerala LSS, USS Scholarship 2026: Eligibility Marks

LSS Examination

Maximum Marks: 80

Scholarship Eligibility Cut-Off: 48 marks

USS Examination

Maximum Marks: 90

Scholarship Eligibility Cut-Off: 63 marks

Students securing the minimum qualifying marks or above in their respective examinations will be considered eligible for the scholarship benefits.