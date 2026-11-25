A class 9 student was injured after a gun went off at a government school near Thrithala in this north Keralam district on Tuesday, police said.

The weapon was allegedly brought to the school by the injured student's classmate, a senior police officer said.

"He brought the gun from home to show off and had no other motive. It went off while he was playing with it, injuring another student," the officer said.

The injured student was shot in the bicep and is undergoing surgery to remove the bullet, he said, adding that his condition was not serious.

The officer said the type of gun and the number of shots fired could be confirmed only after examination by firearms and forensic experts.

Police said they were investigating who the gun belonged to.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)