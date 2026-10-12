Headmaster, Teacher Shot With Hunting Rifle In French School, Teen Arrested

French authorities arrested a 14-year-old suspect on Monday after a middle school headmaster and teacher were shot with a hunting rifle, police and prosecutors said.

A third person was grazed in the shooting in the southern town of Aubagne near Marseille, while the headmaster and teacher were not in critical condition, police said.

The perpetrator fired several shots inside the school. Staff then subdued the teenager and law enforcement intervened, France 3 television reported.

Education Minister Edouard Geffray said on X that a pupil at Joseph-Lakanal school was suspected of carrying out the shooting.

"This unacceptable act is yet further evidence of the rise of unchecked violence in our society, against which we must all take a stand," Geffray said on X.

The Marseille prosecutor's office confirmed an arrest, but did not give further details.

The prime minister's office said the interior and education ministers were heading to the scene.

Authorities said there did not appear to be a link with high school protests that have rocked France in recent weeks.

"The middle school was not affected by the high school students' protest," police told AFP.

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