On Camera, Powerful Winds Rip Off Roof Of Kerala School, Cars Damaged

A major tragedy was narrowly averted at a school in Kerala's Kannur district after a sudden spell of violent winds ripped off a massive metal roof, sending it crashing onto a nearby building and damaging three parked cars.

The incident occurred on Friday around 12:30 pm at Vayathur UP School in Ulikkal, where a sudden, cyclonic winds accompanied by heavy rain caused widespread destruction within minutes and then disappeared. The school management said a few minutes difference would have lead to children playing around in the same area.

The school's massive arch-shaped roof, constructed nearly 15 years ago, was torn off by the force of the winds and hurled onto a building behind the school. Three cars parked below suffered extensive damage.

What makes the incident particularly frightening is how close it came to becoming a tragedy involving young schoolchildren. Had the roof collapsed while children were playing in the area, the consequences could have been devastating, potentially resulting in multiple casualties.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported.

The impact was so severe that the damaged vehicles had to be removed from beneath the fallen roofing sheets.

The sudden burst of violent winds, which reportedly lasted around 15 minutes, also caused damage across Ulikkal, Iritty and other parts of Kannur's hilly region.

The damage to the building and vehicles is estimated to run into several lakh rupees.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the vulnerability of school infrastructure to sudden extreme weather events, particularly in areas where young children gather and play.