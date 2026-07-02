Kerala Man Suffers Heart Attack In Traffic. 2 Nurses Jump Off Bus, Save Him

The quick thinking abilities of two nurses in Kerala's Ernakulam district saved the life of a man who suffered a heart attack while trapped in a traffic jam.

Anjali Baiju, a staff nurse at LF Hospital in Angamaly, and Ardra Raj, a nursing student in Bengaluru, jumped off a moving KSRTC bus to perform CPR on the 43-year-old man and potentially saved his life.

The incident took place on the MC Road near Kalady bridge on Wednesday morning when Sinoj, who runs a lottery shop at Thannipuzha near Okkal, developed severe chest pain while driving himself to a hospital. As traffic came to a standstill, he collapsed inside the car.

The nurses, who were travelling in a KSRTC bus, noticed the commotion on the roadside. They immediately got off the bus, rushed to the car and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The two continued CPR inside the vehicle until Sinoj reached a hospital in Angamaly. Doctors said he had regained signs of recovery by the time he arrived.

Examination later revealed a blocked coronary artery, and he underwent emergency angioplasty. He is expected to be shifted to a higher medical centre for further treatment.

The rescue was also made possible by local residents. A passerby took over the wheel after learning that Sinoj was rushing to hospital with chest pain, while others helped move the vehicle out of the traffic and arranged an ambulance.

The timely intervention by the nurses and the assistance of bystanders have drawn widespread appreciation, with many crediting their swift response for saving the man's life.