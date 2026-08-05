Harsh Goenka Praises Kerala Nurses Who Saved Stranger With CPR During Traffic Jam: "Salute"

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has praised two women from Kerala whose swift response helped save the life of a stranger who suffered a cardiac arrest while caught in traffic. The incident took place last month near Kalady bridge in Ernakulam district. Anjali Baiju, a nurse at L F Hospital in Angamaly, and Ardra Raj, a nursing student, were travelling on a bus when they noticed a man collapse inside his car. Realising the seriousness of the situation, the pair immediately got off the bus and rushed to help.

Using their medical training, Anjali and Ardra began administering CPR and continued until emergency medical personnel arrived, helping keep the man alive during the critical minutes before an ambulance reached the scene.

Sharing the story on social media, Goenka applauded the duo's presence of mind and selfless act. He added that India needs more people like them and saluted both Anjali and Ardra for their courage and compassion.

"A nurse and a nursing student stepped off their buses when a stranger suffered a cardiac arrest in Kerala traffic. Their timely CPR saved his life before the ambulance arrived. India needs more people like them. Salute to Anjali and Ardra Raj," he wrote on X.

See the tweet here:

The post resonated with social media users, many of whom praised the two women for putting their skills into action when every second mattered.

Several users also highlighted the dedication of the nursing profession. One user described nursing as a noble calling and praised the high standards of healthcare professionals in Kerala. Another said nurses are just as vital as doctors and called Anjali and Ardra true gems whose actions reflected the very best of humanity.

A third user said, "Humanity still exists and what I have witnessed is most of the people are kind hearted .Their everyday act of kindness is mostly silent.Other than a few exceptions, people share commutes, food and basic aids during tough times. God bless both Anjali and Ardra and yes we need more and more such people."

A fourth added, "Every citizen should know basic life-saving skills like CPR. Anjali and Ardra Raj have proven that humanity is the greatest identity. Salute."