Harsh Goenka Shares Japan's Viral 'Human Refrigerator'. Would It Work In India?

Japan is known for coming up with unusual yet practical ideas. Its latest innovation is now making headlines online.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently shared a video of Japan's "human refrigerator" on X, and it quickly caught people's attention. The video shows a walk-in cooling booth designed to help people cool down in just a few minutes during extreme summer heat.

Sharing the clip, Goenka wrote, "Japan has introduced a 'human fridge,' a personal cooling booth designed to help people cool down during extreme summer heat. With heat becoming unbearable, we should put them in street corners during summer."

His post soon sparked a lively discussion, with many people wondering whether something like this could actually work in India.

What Exactly Is This 'Human Refrigerator'?

The device is officially called the Do Hiemon Box. It is a single-person cooling booth developed by SDRS and distributed by TRUSCO Nakayama.

It's like a small walk-in room where one person can step inside to cool off after spending time in the heat.

The booth keeps its inside temperature at 15 degrees Celsius. At the same time, it blows 5-degree Celsius cold air directly at the head, neck and back. According to the company, this targeted cooling helps bring down body temperature in just 5 to 10 minutes.

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The cooling booth is designed for people who spend long hours working in high temperatures, especially workers at factories or construction sites.

According to the manufacturer, the Do Hiemon Box is rainproof, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and also comes with wheels and stoppers, making it easy to move.

The Internet Had Hilarious Reactions

While many people were impressed by the idea, others imagined what would happen if such booths were installed in India. One user joked, "Human fridge in a Mumbai local at 6 pm would collapse the economy faster than any policy ever could."

Another had a different prediction. "But in India people will put cold drinks and water bottles to sale," the comment read.

Some users questioned whether installing cooling booths everywhere would be practical. One person wrote, "Its expensive, we need to come out for work, only Japan can afford...we need to plant more and more trees."

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Another felt nature already has the best solution. "Why not a few Peepal, Neem, Mango, Jamun, and Banyan trees? One would be enough for at least 20 people!" the user commented.

Some pointed out the sheer scale of the challenge. "We will need millions of cooling boxes!!" one user wrote.

Others simply admired Japan's approach to solving everyday problems. "Japan, seriously, is on another level when it comes to public convenience," another comment read.

While many were fascinated by the cooling booth and its technology, others felt that for a country as large and hot as India, planting more trees could be a more practical long-term solution. Either way, Japan's "human refrigerator" has become the latest innovation to get people talking.