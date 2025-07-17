My heart, like those of countless fellow Keralites, is heavy with the plight of Nimisha Priya. This young woman, a daughter of our soil, finds herself ensnared in a legal quagmire of the most profound and perilous nature in Yemen, facing the grim prospect of the gallows.

It is a predicament that transcends mere jurisprudence; it is a deeply human tragedy, especially for her family - parents, husband and child - resonating with the universal fear of losing a loved one to circumstances far beyond their control.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

Death Of A Dream

Nimisha's story is, sadly, one that epitomises the hopes and vulnerabilities of many Keralites who seek opportunity in distant lands. She embarked for Yemen with dreams of a better future, a future for herself and, crucially, for her family back in Kerala. Yet, these dreams tragically transmuted into a nightmare, culminating in the death of a Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi.

Though it seems this individual, her employer and partner, was harassing and abusing her, leading to her alleged criminal killing of him, her subsequent conviction and death sentence remains inexpressibly tragic. While the intricacies of the Yemeni legal system, particularly its adherence to Sharia law, are profoundly different from our own, the immediate human crisis demands our utmost attention and empathy.

A Complex Situation

The core of her precarious situation lies in the concept of 'blood money' or diya - a pathway to pardon recognised under Sharia law, whereby the victim's family may accept financial compensation in lieu of execution. Indians' collective efforts, both governmental and private, have been tirelessly directed towards this avenue. The family has not so far accepted the amounts offered and is insisting on her execution.

The reported postponement of her execution, originally scheduled for today - albeit a temporary deferral - offers a flicker of hope, a precious window of opportunity that we must seize with every fibre of our being. The path to her possible reprieve has been fraught, to say the least.

Our Ministry of External Affairs has been doing its best, in circumstances complicated by the Civil War in Yemen and the irregular situation of the authorities holding her, as well as by the fact that the Indian Embassy has been relocated out of the country because of the grim political and security situation there, and is operating from a camp office in Djibouti in North Africa since April 2015. This operational constraint, born of dire necessity, has unfortunately hampered the efficacy of our diplomatic overtures thus far.

The Intervention Of The Grand Mufti

It is within this challenging landscape that a new, vital beacon of hope has emerged. The intervention of the Grand Mufti of India, Ustad Kanthapuram A.P. Abubakar Musliyar, the esteemed General Secretary of All India Sunni Jamiatul Ulama and Chancellor of Jamia Markaz, through his long-standing friendship with the revered Yemeni Sufi Islamic scholar Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz, offers a slender ray of hope and even optimism. All of Kerala now unites in fervent prayer for the success of his crucial efforts.

In an era increasingly characterised by attempts to divide people and foster hatred and animosity in the name of religion and community, the venerable Kanthapuram Ustad has delivered a powerful and timely message. His humanitarian initiative underscores a fundamental truth: that humanity stands paramount above all divisions of religion, gender or community. It is a testament to the enduring power of compassion and cross-cultural understanding in navigating even the most intractable of crises.

This is not about condoning any alleged wrongdoing, but about upholding the fundamental human right to life, and exploring every conceivable diplomatic and humanitarian channel to secure her reprieve.

It is a stark reminder of the complexities inherent in the lives of our citizens who seek their fortunes abroad, often in regions fraught with political instability and distinct legal frameworks. The case of Nimisha Priya compels us to reflect on the imperative of robust consular support and proactive engagement in safeguarding the interests of our diaspora.

Our government has, commendably, stated its commitment to doing "whatever is utmost possible", and indeed, the latest intervention by such a respected religious figure has bought us invaluable time.

We Need A Diplomatic Offensive

As a public representative from her home state, my plea is not merely for bureaucratic intervention, but for a concerted, compassionate, and indefatigable diplomatic offensive. We must ensure that every conceivable effort is made to engage with the victim's family, to appeal to their sense of forbearance, and to facilitate any viable resolution through the established legal and customary pathways in Yemen.

This is a moment that calls for the very best of Indian diplomacy and humanitarian outreach. We owe it to Nimisha Priya, and to every Indian citizen abroad, to exhaust every avenue to bring her home, or at the very least, to save her life. For in saving one life, we reaffirm our collective humanity - and our solidarity with every Indian in distress, wherever she may be, anywhere in the world.

(Shashi Tharoor has been a Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, since 2009. He is an author and a former diplomat.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author