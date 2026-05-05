In Wayanad, A Leader Who Has Never Been Defeated Just Lost An Election

In one of the most striking results from Wayanad, Congress leader Usha Vijayan has defeated CPM veteran OR Kelu, ending the unbeaten run of a leader who had never lost an election.

What makes this win unique is that a grassroots woman leader has managed to defeat a seasoned politician from a so-called backward region where CPM held its sway for decades.

The result stands out not just for the scale of the upset but for where it has happened. It has bruised the Communist Party even more because a sitting minister lost to a grassroots woman leader in an ST belt.

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Mananthavady, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribes, is one of the few in Kerala where the Adivasi communities are central to electoral politics. With a significant tribal population and a largely rural setting, the seat reflects some of the state's toughest challenges. Issues like land rights, livelihood, welfare access, and representation dominate everyday politics here. Elections in this belt are shaped by trust, access, and local connect. For years, Kelu had built exactly that.

Starting as a ward member in Thirunelli, he rose through the ranks as a panchayat president and later a block panchayat member. At every stage, he won. When he entered the Assembly, that pattern continued. In 2016, he defeated then minister PK Jayalakshmi. In 2021, he beat her again by a bigger margin.

By his second term, Kelu had become a minister and a state committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). His campaign this time focused on development work and his long association with the constituency. The Left camp was confident he would return for a third term, but Usha Vijayan had other plans.

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Known locally for her consistent wins in local body elections, she entered the race as the UDF's challenger. Her campaign was simple and steady. She focused on meeting people, listening to local concerns, and building support quietly across the constituency.

When the votes were counted, Kelu had lost by 10,543 votes. For the Left, it was a shock. For Usha, it was a breakthrough moment. The shockwaves are likely to resonate in the minds of the CPIM supporters for a long time.

Within the CPM, leaders are pointing to the anti-incumbency seen across the state. At the same time, there are voices within the party that raise internal issues and gaps in local mobilisation.

There were also signs that the contest was tighter than expected. On the eve of polling, operations at the minister's office in the block panchayat complex were wound down and furniture removed.

In Mananthavady, this result will be read closely. In a constituency that often feels left behind, the defeat is certainly a lesson for a cadre-based party that has historically stood for the marginalised.