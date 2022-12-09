KCR's Party Telangana Rashtra Samithi Is Now Officially Bharat Rashtra Samithi

KCR received a communication from Election Commission approving change of name of TRS as BRS.

Marking the formal launch of TRS into national politics, party supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today unfurled the party flag of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the wake of the Election Commission approving the name change of TRS as BRS.

Mr Rao unfurled the BRS flag at the party headquarters in Hyderabad.

Earlier, he signed on the papers concerned about the name change of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, popular actor Prakash Raj and several BRS leaders were present on the occasion.

Mr Rao, also known as KCR, received a communication from the Election Commission on Thursday approving the change of name of TRS as BRS.

Seeking to expand its electoral footprint beyond Telangana, the TRS in October changed its name as BRS.

Mr Rao had formed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in 2001 to fight for the formation of a separate state Telangana out of undivided Andhra Pradesh.



