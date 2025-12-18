KTR Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Double Standards, Disrespecting Anti-Defection Law

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has launched a fierce attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi following the Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar's decision to dismiss disqualification petitions against MLAs accused of defecting from BRS to the ruling party.

BRS Working President KTR slammed Congress MP and Leader of the Oppositionn Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of double standards and disrespecting the very anti-defection law championed by his own father, late Rajiv Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi cwill go down in history as an incompetent leader who failed to respect the very Anti-Defection Law brought in by his own father...", KTR said, adding the Speaker's order is a mockery of democracy influenced by the Congress.

Senior BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao also hit out at Rahul Gandhi's "Save the Constitution" slogan, which is exposed as hollow, asserting that Congress has politically manipulated constitutional mechanisms to protect defectors rather than uphold legislative integrity.

The BRS has announced plans to challenge the speaker's ruling in the Telangana High Court, demanding accountability and adherence to anti-defection norms ahead of Telangana's crucial upcoming Panchayat elections.

On Wednesday, Telangana legislative assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar dismissed disqualification pleas against five MLAs - Tellam Venkata Rao, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Prakash Goud, and Arekapudi Gandhi - citing lack of evidence of defection. He ruled that they all technically remain with BRS.

The controversy has reached the Supreme Court, after the BRS moved the top court alleging deliberate delay by the Speaker in deciding the disqualification pleas involving 10 MLAs. The party argued that prolonged inaction defeated the purpose of the anti-defection law.

The Supreme Court hearing on this matter is scheduled for December 19.



