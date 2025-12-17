Telangana Speaker Dismisses Disqualification Pleas Against 5 BRS Lawmakers

Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday dismissed disqualification petitions against five MLAs accused of defecting from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the ruling Congress, saying there was no solid proof that they had given up party membership.

The MLAs - Tellam Venkata Rao, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Prakash Goud and Arekapudi Gandhi - were elected on BRS tickets but later faced allegations of aligning with the Congress.

In his order, the Speaker held that their actions did not meet the legal test of defection and ruled that they technically continue to remain with the BRS.

The controversy has reached the Supreme Court, after the BRS moved the top court alleging deliberate delay by the Speaker in deciding the disqualification pleas involving 10 MLAs. The party argued that prolonged inaction defeated the purpose of the anti-defection law.

During earlier hearings, the Supreme Court pulled up the Speaker's office, stressing that disqualification cases must be decided within a reasonable time and that delays weaken democratic accountability.

The court directed time-bound disposal of the petitions and is scheduled to hear the matter again on December 19.

So far, hearings in eight cases have been completed. Verdicts in the remaining cases, involving Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, and Sanjay Kumar, are expected on Thursday.

The Speaker's latest orders are likely to have a bearing on the ongoing legal and political battle between the BRS and the Congress in Telangana.

Both the BRS and BJP have expressed dissatisfaction over the Speaker's decision and alleged that the Congress is undermining democracy.