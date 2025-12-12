"Will Be Chief Minister One Day": K Kavitha Slams Land Claims

Former Telangana lawmaker K Kavitha has issued a legal notice to news channel T News, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and BJP leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, demanding an apology for what she claimed were false allegations against her husband regarding land dealings.

Months after she was expelled from the BRS by her father and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for anti-party activities, Kavitha vowed that she will become the chief minister one day and "investigate all irregularities since 2014".

Demanding an apology within a week, Kavitha vehemently denied her husband Devanapalli Anil Kumar's involvement in any wrongdoing. She said that her husband has "never done business on government land, but only on private land".

Rao had questioned Kavitha's alleged involvement in an alleged Rs 1,000-crore scam earlier this week, additionally asking how her husband purportedly came to own 36 acres of land in survey numbers 21 and 22 of the Balanagar IDPL. Kavitha denied any connection to the land.

In an attack on her political opponents, Kavitha alleged that Rao's son is involved in the Praneeth Pranav Villas project, claiming that a lake was encroached upon and public access to it was blocked. "If HYDRAA has guts, they should create access to the lake and remove the encroachments," she challenged.

On the recent land transformation policy, Kavitha said, "The BRS opened windows for corruption by converting leased lands, while Congress has thrown the doors wide open through HILT."

The former MLC accused Harish Rao and the BRS of running a "targeted campaign" against her by allegedly using Maheshwar Reddy and Krishna Rao to spread misinformation. "Revanth Reddy is like a snake who just swallowed a frog. He has just come to power. So he does not want to take any action," she said.

"Revanth Reddy is not interested in acting against the BRS. Congress leaders got some benefits from irregularities during BRS rule, so they are not taking action. If there is a probe, the truth will come out," she added.