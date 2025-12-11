Google, Telangana Announce Launch Of Google For Startups Hub In Hyderabad

Google and the Government of Telangana today announced the launch of the Google for Startups Hub at T-Hub in Hyderabad. This initiative marks the first such Google-branded Hub launched as part of Telangana's broader incubation and innovation ecosystem, designed to encourage the scaling of world-class innovations.

The Hub was inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT & Industries.

The primary goal of the collaboration is to support AI-first startups, foster talent, and create direct bridges to international markets.

Google plans to engage regional startups from Telangana through the Hub, offering free, year-long dedicated coworking seats for selected AI-first startups, alongside access to a curated set of venture investors.

The Hub, as part of the global Google for Startups network, is designed to support startups from early product ideas to responsibly scaling AI-first businesses across India and global markets.

The Google for Startups Hub will provide founders with a combination of physical infrastructure, hands-on mentoring, AI expertise, and global visibility.

Founders will benefit from access to Google experts across AI/ML, product, UX, and go-to-market, who will conduct in-depth sessions. There will be support specifically tailored for women entrepreneurs, Tier-2 innovators, and university talent. There will be a community of startups, alumni, and investors to encourage collaboration and faster experimentation.

The Hub will also feature dedicated infrastructure and technology resources, networking areas, and event spaces for workshops, market access programs, and community events.

Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, emphasised the long-term vision. "By welcoming Google for Startups into Telangana's Innovation and Start-up ecosystem, allocating a sprawling campus to Google for Startups Hub, we are laying the foundation of a globally competitive innovation ecosystem right here in Telangana."

He affirmed that ideas conceived in Hyderabad will have the mentorship, technology, and market access to scale globally, positioning Telangana as a launchpad for startups built for India and the world.

D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, highlighted the expansion of the innovation ecosystem, aiming to provide founders with the tools, mentorship, and collaborative platforms needed "to experiment boldly, scale efficiently, and compete globally".

Preeti Lobana, Country Manager, Google India, spoke about Google's commitment. "Partnering with the Government of Telangana allows us to bring the full stack of Google support to this ecosystem from AI capabilities on Google Cloud to Android, Play, Ads and our broader developer and startup programs."

She noted the Hub will nurture talent and act as an "innovation flywheel" to help the next generation of Indian founders use AI for deep-tech solutions and solve real-world challenges.

Officials say the launch showcases the Government of Telangana's policy vision to converge technology, talent, and global collaborations to power India's next wave of innovation, ensuring innovators from across the state, including Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, can access world-class resources.

Telangana is already home to a vibrant ecosystem with flagship platforms like T-Hub, AI City, T-Works, and over 400 global innovation centers supporting sectors like Deep-Tech Digital, Enterprise Tech, and Life Sciences.