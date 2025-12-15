From Bonded Labourer To Sarpanch, Telangana Woman's Incredible Journey

The air in Amaragiri village in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana was thick on Sunday not just with dust, but with an overwhelming sense of jubilation and hard-won freedom.

Celebrations by women holding hands, tears flowing, and the victorious smile of Peddalingamma, who was elected the village sarpanch (head) in the gram panchayat polls, a historic first for her and her entire community.

For over three decades, Peddalingamma and 44 other families from the Chenchu tribe were subjected to a unique and brutal form of bonded labour. Trapped by debt and coercion under local businessmen controlling the fishing trade, these families were forced into perpetual poverty, denied fair market access, and lived under the shadow of abuse.

The turning point came 10 years ago, in January 2016, when a government enquiry confirmed the entire village's bondage, leading to the rescue of 106 individuals and the issuance of 65 release certificates.

But the story didn't end with rescue; it began with empowerment. The survivors organised themselves into the Amaragiri Released Bonded Laborers Association (RBLA), secured government benefits, and launched initiatives like a vital fish-processing unit to secure their economic independence.

Yesterday's election victory marks the final, powerful shift in power. Peddalingamma's win is not just a personal achievement; it is the ultimate affirmation of their community's resilience. It signals that the former victims of bonded labour now hold the reins of leadership, ready to govern their own destiny.

Villagers, many of whom are former bonded laborers themselves, were seen embracing Peddalingamma with profound joy. Their collective hug, framed by the modest Gram Panchayat office building, speaks volumes.

This is a victory over fear, a reclamation of dignity, and a model of community empowerment. Today, Amaragiri, once a symbol of exploitation, stands tall as a beacon of hope and sustainable development for future generations.