Kathua Child's Father Wants Trial Shifted, Top Court To Hear Plea Today

The murder of the child, who belonged to a nomadic Muslim community, outraged the country after details were exposed in a police chargesheet last week. It became heavily politicised and two BJP ministers from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's cabinet, who had defended the accused, were forced to resign.
The Jammu Bar Association, whose members held rallies in support of the accused, say they are not satisfied with the police investigation. The lawyers have been on strike for 12 days demanding a CBI probe. The Supreme Court has issued notice to the lawyers' associations in the state. Manan Kumar Mishra, chairman of the Bar Council of India, said, "If any lawyer is found guilty, we have the rights to cancel their licence for a lifetime".