Kathua Child's Father Wants Trial Shifted, Top Court To Hear Plea Today

The father of the eight-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua requested the Supreme Court today to transfer the trial to Chandigarh, citing a backlash and lack of security for his family.The murder of the child, who belonged to a nomadic Muslim community, outraged the country after details were exposed in a police chargesheet last week. It became heavily politicised and two BJP ministers from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's cabinet, who had defended the accused, were forced to resign."We are apprehensive that the trial will not happen peacefully, seeing the condition in Jammu... Seeing that lawyers opposed it in Kathua and did not let the chargesheet proceed," a lawyer of the family said. "We request the Supreme Court to transfer this case to some other state," the lawyer added.The Jammu Bar Association, whose members held rallies in support of the accused, say they are not satisfied with the police investigation. The lawyers have been on strike for 12 days demanding a CBI probe. The Supreme Court has issued notice to the lawyers' associations in the state. Manan Kumar Mishra, chairman of the Bar Council of India, said, "If any lawyer is found guilty, we have the rights to cancel their licence for a lifetime".