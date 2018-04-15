Party Sent Us To Kathua To Defuse Tension, Say BJP Ministers Who Quit

Forest Minister Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chandra Prakash Ganga had addressed a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch on March 1 in support of the accused in the Kathua case. While Ganga had termed the arrest of the men as "jungle raj", Lal Singh said, "Why such a hullabaloo on the death of this one girl... many such girls have died here."
But Lal Singh, soon after submitting his resignation on Friday, told NDTV that they visited Kathua to defuse tension created due to migration. He said, "We spoke to the protesters. They said that the police had washed the girl's clothes and destroyed the evidence that created suspicion in their minds prompting them to demand a CBI probe so that the girl gets justice."
While demanding "strictest punishment for the accused", Singh added that they (ministers) "felt" the important thing was to maintain peace in the region and if their resignation ensured that, they were happy to do it.
"If my sacrifice saves the party's image, I am ready to resign," seconded Ganga.
Amid a political storm over the former ministers' remarks at the rally, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav, who flew in to Jammu on Saturday morning, said the two leaders had visited Kathua to pacify agitating locals.
"A misunderstanding took place. They should have been more alert. Their intention was not to hamper the investigation. Allegations against them as being pro-rapists aren't true," Mr Madhav said.
"It was sheer indiscretion on their part," he added.
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had reportedly told ally BJP that the duo's continuation in the government had become untenable. Mr Madhav met with party leaders as well as legislators after which a decision to hand over the resignations of the two ministers was taken.
Later, Mehbooba Mufti, who chaired an emergency meeting of PDP legislators in Srinagar, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for defusing the situation, adding that a sense of justice had been reinforced in the state.
The girl, kidnapped from near her home on January 10, was kept sedated and gang-raped repeatedly for days by a group before she was killed.