3 Terrorists Trapped As Encounter Breaks Out In J&K, 2nd Gunfight In 3 Days

A fresh encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, and the security forces have trapped three terrorists, cordoning off the Panjthirthi area in Kathua. This is the second gun battle between the forces and terrorists in the last three days.

Security forces have launched a major operation after laying out a night cordon.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma said the operation will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised, as he urged the people living near the border to report any suspicious activities.

"The operation is ongoing, and as long as there is even one terrorist left, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will persevere in its mission. Our force is dedicated to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety of Jammu and Kashmir," Sharma told reporters in Reasi.

Second Gunfight In 3 Days

Last week, two terrorists were shot dead and four police personnel were killed in action in the same area. Five security personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Teams from the India Army, National Security Guards (NSG), the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted searches in Kathua for at least five days.

Nalin Prabhat, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, was leading the anti-terrorist operation in the area.

Mr Prabhat confirmed the killing of two terrorists and exuded confidence that other holed-up terrorists will also be neutralised during the operation.

Last Sunday, five terrorists were trapped in the Sanyal forests after a fierce gun battle with the police. They managed to escape to Juthana, which is 20 km away, leaving behind magazines of US-made M4 carbines at the first encounter site, suggesting that they were heavily armed with sophisticated weapons.

Four days later, on March 27, police were cornered in the Juthana forests after contact was established, and an encounter broke out. The operation was supported by helicopters, drones, bulletproof vehicles, and sniffer dogs, and security agencies had questioned several people and picked up three suspects.