3 Cops Killed In Action, 2 Terrorists Shot Dead During Encounter In J&K: Sources

Three police personnel have been killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, sources said on Thursday. Two of the terrorists have also been shot dead while three to four terrorists are still holed up.

Five security personnel have also been injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Teams from the Army, the National Security Guard, the Border Security Force, Police, the Special Operations Group, and the Central Reserve Police Force had been carrying out searches in the area for the past four days. There was an exchange of fire on Sunday and a local resident had informed the police on Tuesday that two men in army uniform had asked her for water while they were having food in the area.