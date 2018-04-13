2 BJP Ministers, Who Backed Men Accused In Kathua Rape Case, Resign Industries Minister Chandra Prakash Ganga and Forest Minister Lal Singh had addressed a rally in support of the accused by a group called the Hindu Ekta Manch in March.

Two BJP ministers who defended the men arrested for raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua quit from their posts today after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti put her foot down, telling the BJP leadership that their continuation in the government had become untenable. Industries Minister Chandra Prakash Ganga and Forest Minister Lal Singh had addressed a rally in support of the accused by a group called the Hindu Ekta Manch in March.The group had also taken out a rally with the national flag, trying to communalise the gang-rape and was seen to have received support from state BJP leaders who even passed a resolution calling for punishment to the girl's rapists but stressing that innocents should not be spared.