Kathua Child's Family To Move Top Court For Trial Outside State: 10 Facts

Protests are being held across the country to seek justice for the 8-year-old who was raped and killed.

Jammu: The family of the 8-year-old who was raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, has decided to ask the Supreme Court to transfer the trial to another state. The murder of the child, who belongs to a nomadic Muslim community, outraged the country after the details were exposed in a police chargesheet last week. It became heavily politicised and two BJP ministers from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's cabinet, who defended the accused, had to be shunted out. Citing that the local lawyers stopped the Crime Branch from filing the chargesheet at the Kathua district court, the family lawyers said they would ask for a transfer.