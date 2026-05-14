Kashmiri Leaders Welcome RSS Leader's Call For India-Pakistan Dialogue

Several Kashmiri leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, welcomed RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale's call for a dialogue with Pakistan and people-to-people contact between the two countries.

In the past, both Abdullah and Mufti have faced flak for advocating talks with Pakistan amid deepening hostilities between the two countries.

For the first time in several years, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and Operation Sindoor last year, the RSS, ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, has advocated talks and keeping the doors of dialogue open with Pakistan.

While the Congress has targeted the government and RSS for the pro-talks stance, political leaders in Kashmir see it as a shift in approach to deal with Pakistan.

"It is a very big move that the RSS leader called for talks with Pakistan, and a former army chief has backed his statement. I am glad that somebody is now thinking that war is not an option. It is the question of dialogue, which we must always have to solve our problems," said Abdullah.

Earlier, Mufti said that the RSS leader's statement is a vindication of her party's stand.

"It vindicates the stand of the PDP that if we have to bring peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the window of dialogue must remain open," said Mufti.

Former Army chief, General (retired) Manoj Naravane, has also backed the pro-talks move by the RSS. He said the friendship between the two from both sides can lead to better bilateral relations between India and Pakistan.

"As residents of the border region of Kargil, we greatly value initiatives that help foster better relations with our neighbours," said Sajad Kargili, leader of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

He said there are thousands of divided families in Ladakh and Baltistan who have been waiting for more than seven decades to reunite with their loved ones. "We respectfully urge the relevant authorities to consider allowing these families to meet on humanitarian grounds, as such gestures would go a long way in building trust, reducing hardship, and promoting peace in the region," said Kargili.