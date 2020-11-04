Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise: Know The Chand Time In Your City

Karwa Chauth 2020 Chand time: Take a look at the moonrise time in your city

Karwa Chauth is being observed by married Hindu women today. We are already half into the day and the chand time or moonrise must be on your mind. Well in a few hours the wait will be over. Check out the city-wise moonrise time given below. Karwa Chauth, which includes the day-long nirjala upvaas or fasting without even a drop of water, is one of the toughest vrats. Women wake up early before sunrise and have a meal known as the Sargi and after that they break their fast only after seeing the moon and offering prayers or argha. Women also worship Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha before breaking fast. The Karwa Chauthpuja time starts from 5:33 pm and ends at 6:39 pm today. Women dress up in bridal finery and gather in the community courtyard, park or a garden and sit in a circle. Together they read Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha and also sing religious verses meant for the occasion. It is a beautiful sight when women dressed up in colourful clothes gather with their Karwa Chauth Thalis and sing and pray together.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise: Women dress up and gather in the community park for puja

Karwa Chauth 2020: City-wise Chand Time or Moonrise Time



Delhi - 08:12 pm

Noida- 8:12 pm

Gurgaon- 8:13 pm

Chandigarh - 8:09 pm

Ahmedabad - 8:44 pm

Mumbai - 8:52 pm

Kolkata - 7:40 pm

Jaipur - 8:22 pm

Pune - 8:49 pm

Chennai - 8:33 pm

Bengaluru - 8:44 pm

Hyderabad - 8:32 pm

Karwa Chauth 2020: Puja samagri or items you must not forget for the evening

Here is a checklist of samagri you need to perform Karwa Chauth puja.

A lamp or diya, cotton wick, flowers, sweets, roli, incense sticks, an earthen pot, sindoor or kumkum, chandan, haldi, honey, sugar, milk, water, curd, ghee, and camphor.

Karwa Chauth Puja Thali: Puja time starts from 5:33 pm and ends at 6:39 pm today

Wish you a Happy Karwa Chauth!