Happy Karwa Chauth: Moonrise Time, Sargi, Vrat Katha And Muhurat

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Colourful masks are a new accessory this Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by Hindu married women in India. Karwa Chauth or Karva Chauth comes close on the heels of Sharad Purnima or the full moon night after Vijaya Dashami. This year, Karwa Chauth celebrations will be low-key like many other festivals due to the coronavirus pandemic. But hopefully you must have completed the preparations at home and also applied mehndi on your hands. In case you have planed a Karwa Chauth party with friends, do not forget to wear masks for safety. Mehndi and masks go hand in hand this year. .We have tried too do a checklist for all you need before Karwa Chauth on November 4.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Masks and mehndi go hand in hand this Karwa Chauth

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Sargi, Fasting Rules, Time, Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha and Puja Muhurat At A Glance

Karwa Chauth Sargi and time: Sargi is a very important ritual of Karwa Chauth. Mothers-in-law prepare traditional dishes and present the thaali of Sargi to their daughters-in-law. Feni, a vermicelli pudding, is an absolute must. Since Sargi is eaten before sunrise in your city, women observing vrat must have it after Chaturthi Tithi begins at 3:24 AM and before you see the sun.

Karwa Chauth fast: It is a nirjala fast, which means women do not even drink a drop of water until they see the moon and do puja.

Karwa Chauth Mehndi: Most of you must have already put mehndi on your hands. Click here to know more about Karwa Chauth mehndi and designs.

Karwa Chauth Tithi begins at 3:24 AM on November 4 and ends at 5:14 AM on November 5

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time: 6:40 AM to 8:52 PM

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day: 8:52 PM

Karwa Chauth Puja Thali Samagri: Diya, Karwa (pitcher) filled with water, incense sticks, sweets, flowers, fruits, kumkum, roli, haldi, chawal, chandan.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Here's how a traditional Karwa Chauth Thali looks

Have a blessed and happy Karwa Chauth!