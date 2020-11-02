Diwali 2020: Know Lakshmi Puja Muhurat Or Auspicious Time In Your City

Happy Diwali 2020 Date: This year Diwali or Deepawali is on November 14

Diwali or the festival of lights is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. Diwali celebrations are unique in every state but this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, festivities will be low key. With pollution levels rising, instead of Diwali fireworks it would be great if we can enjoy making rangolis, cooking desserts or even trying our hand at making Diwali gifts. Lakshmi Puja on Diwali day is a tradition in most Indian households. Here are the muhurat or auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja on Diwali in Delhi and other cities of the country. Let there be light, rangoli and lots of fun with family at home!

Diwali 2020: Date, Day and Muhurat

Lakshmi Puja on Saturday, November 14

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 4:35 PM to 6:31 PM

Pradosh Kaal: 4:34 PM to 7:11 PM (the most auspicious time for puja)

Vrishabha Kaal: 4:35 PM to 6:31 PM

Amavasya Tithi begins at 2:17 PM on November 14

Amavasya Tithi ends at 10:36 AM on November 15

Diwali 2020 Image: Traditionally in most households Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped on Diwali evening

Diwali 2020: Lakshmi Puja Muhurat in Your City

New Delhi - 5:28 PM to 7:24 PM

Gurgaon - 5:29 PM to 7:25 PM

05:28 PM to 07:23 PM - Noida

Jaipur - 5:37 PM to 07:33 PM

Chandigarh - 5:26 PM to 7:21 PM

Ahmedabad - 5:57 PM to 7:55 PM

Kolkata - 4:54 PM to 6:52 PM

Chennai - 5:41 PM to 7:43 PM

Hyderabad - 5:42 PM to 7:42 PM

Mumbai - 6:01 PM to 8:01 PM

Bengaluru - 5:52 PM to 7:54 PM

Pune - 5:58 PM to 7:59 PM

Diwali 2020 Image: Let there be light, rangoli and lots of fun with family at home!

Diwali 2020: Wishing you happy and healthy festive days