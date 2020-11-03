Karwa Chauth 2020: Designer Masks To Protect From COVID-19. See Pics

Karwa Chauth 2020: Mehndi and masks are a must along with traditional dresses this year

Karwa Chauth 2020 is likely to stand out in our memory this year. Karwa Chauth images from across the country are a proof of how people are adjusting to the 'new normal' we have been hearing for the last few months. Mehndi artists were seen in masks busy making intricate designs. The women opposite them were also in masks. There can never be Karwa Chauth celebrations without mehndi. Women were seen trying out unique masks ahead of the big day tomorrow. Face covers made of silk and decorated with beads to match Karwa Chauth special lehengas and sarees have arrived and the joy is evident behind the mask.

Karwa Chauth 2020: Take a look at designer masks to protect from COVID-19

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: All ready for Karwa Chauth! Silk masks to go with festive lehengas

Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi and is more common in the states of north India. After four days of Karwa Chauth, mothers do Ahoi Ashtami Vrat for the well-being of their sons.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Mehndi artists in masks busy creating intricate designs

In recent times, both husbands and wives fast on Karwa Chauth and celebrate the day together for a happy life.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate Karwa Chouth together (file photo)

Mehndi is one of the oldest forms of traditional body art. The word mehndi is derived from a Sanskrit word 'mendhika' or the henna plant. Henna leaves have been used for centuries for its medicinal qualities. Mehndi finds mention in religious texts and was used as a cosmetic by women of the Vedic times.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Mehndi symbolises vibrancy and happiness

The art of using mehndi to enhance beauty apparently started in India and travelled to different countries including the the Middle East. Mehndi is considered very auspicious and among Hindu women, it is one of the 16 adornments of beauty or Solah Shringaar.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Masks can't hide the joy of Karwa Chauth mehndi!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Masks and mehndi go together for Karwa Chauth this year

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Woman in Delhi choosing bangles ahead of Karwa Chauth

Women read this story which is the Karwa Chauth vrat katha and worship Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha. Before breaking fast they offer prayers to the moon.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: A traditional Karwa Chauth Thali women prepare for puja

Karwa Chauth 2020: Date, Day and Time or Puja Muhurat

Karwa Chauth, one of the most special days for married Hindu women, is on November 4. Karwa Chauth is a very auspicious occasion for Indian women. It is a day when women keep fast, do special puja and read verses or katha praying for a long life and well-being of their husbands.

Karwa Chauth: November 4, Wednesday

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 4:39 PM to 5:56 PM

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time: 5:34 AM to 7:18 PM

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day: 7:18 PM

Chaturthi Tithi begins at 3:24 AM on November 4

Chaturthi Tithi ends at 5:14 AM on November 5

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Happy Karwa Chauth 202: Celebrate the day at home and stay safe

Wishing you a Happy Karwa Chauth!