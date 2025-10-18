Karnataka Officer Suspended For Attending RSS Event, BJP Hits Out At Congress

A panchayat officer in Karnataka has been suspended for attending an event of the BJP's ideological parent, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), days after the state Congress government brought rules to restrict the outfit's activities in public spaces. Condemning the action, the state BJP has slammed the Congress's "perverse and anti-Hindu mindset."

Praveen Kumar KP, Panchayat Development Officer from Sirwar taluk in Raichur district, was suspended by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department on Friday for participating in an RSS centenary event.

Kumar had attended a route march of the RSS wearing their uniform and with a stick in Lingsugur on October 12.

The suspension order, issued by IAS officer Arundhati Chandrashekar, stated that his actions violated civil service conduct rules requiring political neutrality and discipline. A departmental inquiry has been ordered, and the officer will remain under suspension with subsistence allowance until further notice.

The officer violated Rule 3 of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021, which mandates government employees to maintain political neutrality, integrity, and conduct befitting their office, the order said, adding that his actions were also inconsistent with the standards expected from a public servant.

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP Karnataka chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa has called the suspension an "assault on patriotic sentiments" using government machinery.

"This is nothing but a perverse and anti-Hindu mindset of the Karnataka Congress party, driven by malice. You have started misusing the government machinery; we know the strategy to bring it back on track. This suspension must be immediately revoked with an apology, or else an appropriate response will be given through constitutional means within the democratic system to counter this divisive politics," he said.

The Congress and the BJP had been at loggerheads in Karnataka since the state government made it mandatory for all organisations to obtain prior permission to hold events in public spaces. This followed state minister Priyank Kharge's call for a ban on RSS activities in such spaces.

In a direct challenge to Kharge, the RSS had decided to take out a march in the minister's Chittapur constituency on October 19. While a request in this regard is still pending with the police, local officials have begun a crackdown on the preparations; saffron flags and banners put up in the town for the march are being taken down.

Responding to the challenge, Kharge has warned of legal action if the rules are violated.

"Let the BJP leaders' children come in uniform to my constituency. I will welcome them. Let them do a foot march. No one is opposing them. But there are rules. I request the BJP leaders that their children should come in RSS uniform and take part in the march," he said in Bengaluru.