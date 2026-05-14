Saffron Shawls Not Allowed: Siddaramaiah Clarifies Hijab Order

Saffron shawls will not be allowed in schools in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified, in what appears to snowball into a fresh flashpoint between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP in the state. His remarks came a day after his Congress government allowed school students to wear hijab, sacred thread, turban, and other religious symbols.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, the chief minister said that the religious attire already in practice will continue to be allowed.

"Saffron shawls are not allowed. Those shawls cannot be worn. Turbans, sacred thread, Shiva dhara, rudraksha, and hijab can be worn according to their beliefs. These are allowed up to Class 12," Siddaramaiah said today.

Asked if saffron turbans would be allowed in schools, he said no new practices can be introduced.

Read: Karnataka Revokes 2022 Order, Allows Hijab, Sacred Thread In Schools

"When we say turbans, we mean the practices that already exist. Nothing new can be introduced. Only those practices and beliefs that already exist till now are allowed," he added.

The opposition has slammed the chief minister and called it "appeasement politics," with a section of the Hindu right-wing outfits threatening to wear saffron shawls in schools. "Siddaramaiah is anti-Hindu. He's okay with hijab but not with shawl. This is appeasement politics," said BJP spokesperson Ashok Gowda.

A day earlier, the state government had withdrawn its 2022 order -- passed by the earlier BJP government banning hijab in schools following a raging controversy.

The new guidelines allow the students to wear a limited range of traditional and religion-based symbols that include hijab, sacred threads, rudraksha beads, turbans, and Shivadharas.

Read: "Our Children Can Come In Lehenga": BJP MLA Triggers Hijab Row In Rajasthan

"Permissible traditional and faith-based symbols may include items commonly worn by students, such as turban, Janeu, Shivadhara, Rudraksha, hijab, or similar forms. However, such items shall not affect discipline, safety, or identification of students," the new order stated.

Criticising the order, BJP MLA Bharat Shetty had said that the move was an attempt to divert from the government failures and that Hindu students must be allowed to wear saffron shawls.

"If the Karnataka State Government permits hijab in educational institutions, then Hindu students should also be allowed to wear saffron shawls. This was the demand raised by students in Karnataka when the hijab controversy first erupted," he said.

The 2022 order passed during the BJP rule had mandated that students in government and private schools and pre-university colleges wear uniforms prescribed by the respective authorities. Where no uniform was specified, students were required to wear clothing consistent with equality, unity, and public order.