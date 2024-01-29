'Our Children Can Come In Lehenga': BJP MLA Triggers Hijab Row In Rajasthan

The hijab issue had rocked Karnataka for over two years.

The controversy over hijab or headscarves has travelled to Rajasthan from distant Karnataka after a BJP MLA's visit to a school. The students hit the streets today protesting against his comments, and claimed they were also forced to raise religious slogans. A Congress MLA who raised the matter in the state assembly was not allowed to speak.

The BJP's Bal Mukund Acharya had visited the government school in the Walled City's Gangapol area during the Republic Day celebrations, where he apparently questioned the dress code.

The students and their guardians who held protests today, said MLA from Jaipur's Hawa Mahal and asked why some students were wearing hijab.

"He asked us to raise religious slogans and when some girls remained silent, he said they were instructed to do so. He also said wearing hijab in school is not allowed," said one of the students.

The protesting students left after a compromise was worked out by the police.

Mr Acharya later released a video clarifying his position. "I had asked the principal if they have two different dress codes. When a Republic Day function or any government function is held, is there a different dress code? At this rate, even our children will turn up in lehenga chunni,'' he said.

The Congress MLA from Kishanpol, Amin Kagazi, accused Mr Acharya of destroying the amity and communal harmony of the Walled City. "If no action is taken by February 2, the protests will begin again," he said.

BJP minister Kirori Lal Meena joined issue, claiming that hijab is a "symbol of slavery" brought in by the Mughals. "Hijab is not allowed in some Islamic nations. It should not happen here," he said.

This is not the first time Bal Mukund Acharya has set off a controversy. After winning the election last month, he was seen roaming the streets asking for action against illegal butcher shops.



The hijab issue had rocked Karnataka for over two years. In 2022, the BJP government under then Chief Minister B Bommai had banned headscarves in educational institutes, leading to a massive row. The Karnataka High Court had upheld the ban, saying that wearing a hijab "is not an essential religious practice of Islam" but added that educational institutes can decide the dress code for all their students.

After coming to power last year, the Congress government has announced that people can "eat and wear what they liked", raising expectation of a revocation of the ban.

"Hijab ban isn't there any more. (Women) can wear hijab and go anywhere. I have directed to withdraw the (ban) order. How you dress and what you eat is your choice. Why should I obstruct you?" Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said.

But following massive protests from the BJP, he pointed out that there has been no government order to lift the ban.