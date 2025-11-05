Karnataka Farmer Sets Himself On Fire, Dies Over Unresolved Land Dispute

A farmer in Karnataka's Mandya died on Wednesday after he set himself on fire, alleging prolonged government inaction over a land dispute. On Tuesday, the farmer, Manjegowda, set himself ablaze outside the Mandya District Administration Office.

Onlookers and police acted swiftly to douse flames and rushed Manjegowda to a hospital. However, he died during treatment.

Allegation Against State Government

Manjegowda said that his farm lay adjacent to a forest and the state forest department had been asserting ownership over the disputed plot, preventing him from cultivating it and not providing compensation.

Sources within the district administration office told NDTV that Manjegowda submitted an application to the Tehsildar on October 18, stating he borrowed a bank loan. The farmer also mentioned encroaching on forest land and alleged harassment by three local individuals.

Due to the government inaction, Manjegowda poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire outside the district administration office.

Investigation Begins

The deputy commissioner of Mandya has ordered an investigation into the matter.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre called the incident unfortunate. Speaking with NDTV, Khandre said that he has sought a report (about the investigation) from his officials.