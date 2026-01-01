1 Killed As Supporters Of Congress Leader, Another MLA Clash In Karnataka

Tensions are high in Karnataka's Ballari district after a man was killed in a clash that broke out when Congress workers tried to put a banner ahead of a Valmiki statue unveiling event scheduled tomorrow.

Locals said gunshots were heard as supporters of Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) MLA Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Bharath Reddy began attacking each other.

Janardhana Reddy's supporters raised an objection after some supporters of Bharath Reddy allegedly tried to install banners in front of Janardhana Reddy's house. This led to a heated argument between the two sides. It descended into a full-blown clash with both sides throwing stones at each other.

Former minister Satish Reddy, a close aide of Bharath Reddy, rushed to the spot as tempers flared; however, one of his gunmen allegedly fired two rounds in the air.

The man who died has been identified as Rajashekhar, reportedly a Congress supporter.

Bharath Reddy denied putting up any banners at Janardhana Reddy's house.

"The banners have been installed on public streets, just like in other parts of the town. We cannot stop Valmiki community supporters from putting up banners. This event has support that cuts across party lines. But some people do not want Ballari to remain peaceful, and they do not want this Valmiki programme to take place because they know they have done nothing for the Valmiki community whereas we have. This is purely political. He must also take responsibility for the death that has occurred," Bharath Reddy said.

Former minister and BJP leader B Sriramulu, an ally of Janardhana Reddy, also came to the chaotic site. The clash happened near Janardhana Reddy's house. The police have banned large gatherings in the area.

Janardhana Reddy slammed the Congress MLA for bringing his private gunmen, which he said was against the law.

"They were firing bullets as soon as they got to know that I had come there in my car and stepped out. It looks like an attempt by the Congress to finish me off. These are criminals and murderers associated with Bharath Reddy," Janardana Reddy said.

The police said they had to use mild force to disperse the crowd.