"Let My Mother-In-Law Die": Note Found In Karnataka Temple's Donation Box

People usually go to temples asking for long life, good health, or peace for their family. But in a twist no one expected, a person in Karnataka's Belagavi district seemed to pray for the exact opposite, and put that prayer directly inside the temple donation box.

Temple authorities at the Hulikunteshwara Temple made the unusual discovery while counting donations after a recent temple fair. Among the offerings, they found a Rs 100 note with a handwritten message for the death of a mother-in-law.

The note said, "God, remove my suffering. Let my mother-in-law die before next year's jatra."

The temple staff were taken aback, as the message carried no name or clue about whether it came from a daughter-in-law or a son-in-law.

Officials said devotees normally write prayers seeking blessings such as childbirth, jobs, safety, prosperity, or general well-being. A request wishing for someone's death is extremely rare and has surprised both the temple management and the devotees who heard about it.

