Dalit Woman Stabbed To Death, Accused Found Dead In Karnataka Forest: Cops

A 30-year-old Dalit woman was stabbed to death on a road in Uttara Kannada, allegedly by a man known to her, police said.

The accused, identified as Rafique Imamsab, was later found dead, hanging from a tree in a forest near Yellapur on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Deepan M N told PTI.

The incident triggered tension in the town, with several Hindu outfits calling for a bandh and terming the killing a case of 'love jihad'.

The woman has been identified as Ranjitha Bhanasode (30), a resident of Kalamma Nagar here, police said.

Rafique, also a resident of the same locality, was the prime accused in the murder. Police said the two had known each other since their school days.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the accused was pressuring the woman to marry him. After she refused, he allegedly attacked her with a knife in a public place," a police officer said.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when Ranjitha was returning home from her workplace.

Police said Ranjitha was married in Maharashtra about 12 years ago and has a 10-year-old son.

She had been living separately and was staying with her family in Yellapur, where she worked as a mid-day meal helper at a government school.

The accused reportedly frequented her house for meals, but tensions escalated when he began insisting on marriage, which Ranjitha and her family opposed.

Following the murder, angry residents and Hindutva activists staged a protest outside the Yellapur police station, alleging a delay in the arrest of the accused and warning of continued protests until action was taken.

Meanwhile, Rafique's body was found hanging from a tree in a nearby forest earlier in the day. Police said the circumstances of his death are being investigated.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, who attended Ranjitha's funeral, demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation and two acres of land for the bereaved family.

He also announced an immediate assistance of Rs five lakh on behalf of the party.

Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik alleged the incident was a case of 'love jihad', claiming that single, widowed or separated women were being targeted.

In view of the situation, police have deployed additional forces and imposed tight security arrangements.

Condemning the incident, Vijayendra alleged that such crimes were recurring due to the inaction of the state government and the home department.

"Whenever such incidents occur, even before the police begin their investigation, the chief minister and the home minister give a clean chit by declaring that it is not a case of 'love jihad'," he alleged.

He demanded a thorough investigation and justice for the victim's family.

'Love Jihad' is used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships and marriage to convert them to Islam.

