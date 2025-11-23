Karnataka Man Goes To Shop To Buy Paint, Suffers Heart Attack, Dies

A tragic incident happened in Karnataka, where a man who had gone to a shop to buy paint suffered a sudden heart attack and died. The man was identified as 58-year-old Erannayya, a resident of the state's Mandya district.

The incident occurred in the district's Halagur town on Friday. Nearly 90 seconds of CCTV footage showed that Erannaya was looking around the shop and started having a conversation with the shopkeeper.

At around 40 seconds in the footage, Erannaya started feeling uneasy, and suddenly his chin hit the shop counter table. The shopkeeper and another man standing outside the store helped the man and gently placed him on the floor.

Out of instinct, the second man could also be seen rubbing metallic items on the palms of the 58-year-old to revive him. However, this method has no scientific basis.

Soon, other people outside the shop also arrived to help Erannaya. However, the man died on the spot.