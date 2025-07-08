Advertisement
Karnataka Man Attacks Teen With Acid Cleaner After Rejection, Attempts Suicide: Cops

The accused then reportedly attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze with diesel.

Read Time: 2 mins
Karnataka Man Attacks Teen With Acid Cleaner After Rejection, Attempts Suicide: Cops
The incident occurred in Manchanabele village in this district. (Representational)
  • An 18-year-old girl was attacked with toilet acid cleaner by a man after rejecting his proposal
  • The accused, Anand Kumar, is a relative of the victim and in his early 20s
  • Kumar attempted suicide by setting himself on fire with diesel outside the victim's house
Chikkaballapura:

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with toilet acid cleaner here on Tuesday by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected, police said.

The accused then reportedly attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze with diesel.

The incident occurred in Manchanabele village in this district.

According to police, Anand Kumar, in his early 20s is the victim's relative and wanted to marry her.

However, Vaishali rejected his marriage proposal. Agitated over this, he allegedly poured toilet acid cleaner on her face and attempted suicide outside her house by setting himself ablaze with diesel.

Since the toilet acid cleaner was not very powerful, the victim only sustained rashes and redness on her face, with no disfigurement.

Kumar sustained over 70 per cent burn injuries and is stated to be in a critical condition, they said.

A case under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Chikkaballapura police station, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

NDTV News
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com