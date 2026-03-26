"We Are VIPs, Can't Stand In Queue": Karnataka MLAs Want IPL Tickets

The Karnataka State Cricket Association must provide five tickets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to each MLA, a Congress legislator has said, adding that MLAs are VIPs and "cannot stand in the queue". Vijayanand Kashapanavar, MLA from Hungund, also said that the state cricket body must make separate seating arrangements for legislators. The 2026 edition of IPL starts on Saturday with a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"There is an IPL match that is going to start on the 28th of this month. Karnataka State Cricket Association is not providing tickets to MLAs, ministers, and their families. They are taking all the facilities from the government. They are getting all the security, everything. They are taking all the facilities from the government. But they are not respecting MLAs," he told the media.

Kashapanavar alleged black marketeering in the online sale of tickets. "So we requested the government. The Leader of the Opposition raised the issue in the assembly. I supported that and we requested the Speaker to take necessary action and issue a minimum of 5 tickets for the MLAs," he said.

The MLA also demanded separate sitting arrangements. "We are VIPs. We can't go in the queue and stand there. We went last time. We were standing in the queue. They are sending us to a gallery with the public. It's not going to happen," he said.

Slamming KSCA, Kashapanavar said, "They won't listen to anybody. They have become that big. They are collecting money and enjoying. This is not going to happen," he said.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, BJP's R Ashoka, targeted KSCA. "We have given them 16.32 acres of land at a nominal price of just about Rs 1,600 a month, but they charge us thousands for match tickets. They have crores of rupees and they loot us, and the government wants to build another stadium for such people. They need to be taught a lesson," he said in the Assembly.

Responding to the concerns, Assembly Speaker UT Khader suggested institutional intervention. "The government must hold discussions with KSCA regarding this issue that MLAs are raising. They sometimes give just one ticket to MLAs; they must be informed that when MLAs go, they should give a minimum of four tickets to the MLA and family," Khader said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured the House that the matter would be taken up with KSCA authorities. "I will use your name and, through the government, speak to the KSCA President and sort this out. I'm a member there too. MLAs have every right to ask; they need to get the benefit," he said, adding in a lighter vein, "I will surely tell them this is a request from 'Samrat' Ashok."