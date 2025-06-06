Advertisement
Karnataka Cricket Body Officials Get High Court Relief In Stampede Case

Read Time: 1 min
Karnataka Cricket Body Officials Get High Court Relief In Stampede Case
Bengaluru:

The Karnataka High Court on Friday, in an interim order, directed the state police not to take any coercive action against the office bearers of KSCA in connection with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium here which claimed lives of 11 people, until further orders.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer E S Jayaram approached the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them.

Justice SR Krishna Kumar, who heard the case, granted the interim relief to the KSCA officials.

The hearing was adjourned to June 16.

Senior advocates Ashok Haranahalli and Shyam Sundar appeared for the petitioners, while Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty represented the state.

The court, which was also hearing a separate petition filed by Nikhil Sosale, Marketing Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, adjourned the case to June 9.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

