Yogi Adityanath Says India Will Run By Constitution, Not Shariat: Report

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the "dream of Gazva-e-Hind" will not be fulfilled even till the "Qayamat", and the government will function according to the Constitution and not the Shariat law.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, CM Adityanath said, "I can say with utter clarity that this is new India, this is the India of world's most popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this new India, development is for all and there will be appeasement of none."

The government works with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, he said. It works with the principle of Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. "The new India will work according to the Constitution, and not the Shariat. I also want to say it clearly that the dream of Gazva-e-Hind will not be fulfilled even till the Qayamat," he said.

Taking to Twitter, the CM had said, "Those who dream of Gazva-e-Hind, religious fanatics of Talibani thinking, understand this... India will run according to the constitution, not according to Shariat...!"

Yogi Adityanath, clearing his stance on the Karnataka Hijab row, said that a proper dress code should be followed in schools, adding that he never asked the public or workers in UP to wear saffron for what they wear is their personal choice.

"I strongly believe that the system should run as per the Indian Constitution. We cannot impose our personal beliefs, our fundamental rights, our personal likes and dislikes on the country or institutions," he told ANI.

"Am I asking the people and workers in UP to wear saffron? What they want to wear is their choice. But in schools, there should be a dress code. This is the matter of schools and the discipline in schools," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that one's personal belief is separate, "but when one talks about institutions, then one has to accept the rules there, he said. In a national context, the Constitution should be followed."

Reacting to Asaduddin Owaisi's remark that Hijab is a fundamental right and that one day a hijab-clad girl will become the PM, Adityanath said, "It is for the freedom and rights of that every girl (daughter of India) that PM Modi put a stop on the malpractice of Triple Talak. It is for ensuring justice and honour and empowerment of the girl that these decisions are being taken."

"We can only say that the system will not work as per the Shariat, but will work as per the Constitution. When the system will work according to the constitution, every girl will be protected, honoured and become self-reliant," the Chief Minister said.