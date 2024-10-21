Karnataka High Court Rejects Prajwal Revanna's Bail Plea In Sex Crime Cases

Prajwal Revanna is facing four cases in connection with the sex video scam. (File)

The Karnataka High Court on Monday rejected three bail petitions filed by prime accused Prajwal Revanna, a former MP and grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, in the sensational sex video scam.

A single-judge bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order, denying the bail in connection with two rape cases and a case of recording of video of a victim of sexual harassment.

The court is yet to give its order on another rape case.

Senior counsel Prabhuling Navadgi appeared for Prajwal Revanna and senior counsel Prof. Ravi Varma Kumar argued for the prosecution and submitted before the court not to grant bail in the case.

One of the victims from Hassan had filed a rape case against Prajwal Revanna in Bengaluru Cyber police station. The court had rejected the bail in the matter.

Another case is related to the sexual assault of a maid at the farmhouse in Holenarasipura. The disturbing video of the incident has gone viral on social media during the Lok Sabha election. The alleged videos of the aged maid pleading to spare her as she is an elderly lady, who served food to his father and other elders of the family as she was sexually assaulted had stirred outrage. The victim was kidnapped after the video surfaced on social media and the police arrested Prajwal Revanna's father, JD-S MLA HD Revanna. Presently, he is out on conditional bail.

The police had also issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal's mother Bhavani Revanna in the case. However, she managed to obtain bail. The bail order was challenged by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Supreme Court and the apex court upheld the bail order by the Karnataka High Court.

Another case relates to forcing a woman from Hassan to strip and record her video when she approached Prajwal Revanna for her son's admission to a reputed school. Both cases were registered at the Cyber police station in Bengaluru.

The High Court has stated that it would pass the order in connection with the rape case of a former ZP member in his office in two days. Prajwal Revanna has been lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison for four months.

