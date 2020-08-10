Karnataka Chief Minister Back Home Week After Testing Coronavirus +ve

BS Yediyurappa walked out of the hospital today almost a week after testing positive for the virus (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been discharged from Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru where he was admitted after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

The chief minister had in a Twitter post said that he was fine but was hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

"The chief minister has been under treatment since his admission to Manipal Hospitals. At present, his vital parameters are stable. He is being closely monitored by a team of experts," news agency PTI had quoted Hospital Director Dr Manish Rai as saying on Saturday.

While at the hospital, the chief minister was engaged in work - signing files and holding review meetings from the hospital, officials had said.

Six staff members working in his office had also tested positive a day after BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the disease.

Within a week of his admission, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tested positive for coronavirus and said he was being treated at a government hospital.

The chief minister's daughter Padmavathi had also contracted the virus, while his son, Vijayendra, had tested negative.

Karnataka, now the fourth worst-affected state in the country by coronavirus, has reported 1.78 lakh COVID-19 cases so far with over 3,100 deaths.