Karnataka Health Minister Says He Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

B Sriramulu is the fifth minister in Karnataka to have tested positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tweeted today that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting treated at a government hospital. This comes a week after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the novel virus.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that he had a fever and went for a test. He prayed to "the almighty" for an early recovery so that he could return to public work soon.

He has been admitted to the Bowring hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. He also shared a photo of him at the hospital.

Mr Sriramulu also said that there is no need to panic as he has come for treatment early.

He is the fifth minister in Karnataka to have tested positive for the virus.

Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister CT Ravi and BC Patil have also been infected by the virus.



Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also tested positive for coronavirus. He is undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection at Manipal Hospital, where BS Yediyurappa is also admitted.

Mr Yediyurappa had asked everyone who came in contact with him to be "observant" and self-quarantine.

Six staff members working in the office of the Karnataka Chief Minister tested positive for coronavirus a day later.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are other high-profile leaders who have tested positive for the deadly virus.

Karnataka is the fourth worst affected state in India with over 1.72 lakh coronavirus cases and 80,000 active cases.

A record single-day jump of 64,399 new coronavirus patients has taken India's COVID-19 tally past the 21 lakh-mark, the Union Health Ministry said this morning, adding that over 14.8 lakh patients have recovered so far. A total of 43,379 deaths have been logged so far.