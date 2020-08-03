6 Staff Members Of BS Yediyurappa, In Hospital For Covid, Also Test +ve

Six staff members working in the office of the Karnataka Chief Minister have tested positive for coronavirus a day after BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the disease. Mr Yediyurappa was hospitalised late last evening.In a brief post on Twitter, Mr Yediyurappa said that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

His daughter Padmavathi has also tested positive. The Chief Minister's son, Vijayendra, has tested negative.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," the tweet of the 77-year-old Chief Minister read.

Mr Yediyurappa's test results came in hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for the disease.