Video: Elephant Startled By Tourist's Camera Flash, Chases And Tramples Him

A tourist from Kerala had a close shave when a wild elephant charged at him in Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The man was attempting to take a close-up photograph of the animal munching carrots it picked up from a passing truck.

The scary moment was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media platforms, drawing shock and criticism from viewers.

In a video posted on Instagram, the elephant is seen on a road crowded with vehicles and people. When it runs across the road, a white car stops abruptly and lets it pass. The next moment, the animal suddenly charges at the man standing near the roadside bushes.

He panicked and ran, but stumbled and fell on the road. The elephant pinned him down as the onlookers screamed to scare the animal away. Fortunately, the elephant backed off, and the man escaped.

The witness in the white car said the man used a camera with a flash to take a close-up photo of the animal. "The sudden burst of light startled the animal, triggering the charge," the caption added.

"Signs along this road clearly state that visitors must remain inside their vehicles. This incident is a strong reminder to follow the rules of wildlife reserves and to let trained authorities - not people on foot - handle situations like this," it further read.

In January, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer warned against bothering wild animals after a video showed a man annoying an elephant and narrowly avoiding its wrath. The video featured the dangerous and "unethical behaviour" that puts both humans and animals at risk.

Sharing the video, he noted, "Identify the animal in this video. Maybe you are young and you can outrun the elephants. But these irritated animals don't behave peacefully if they see other human for next few days. Don't irritate wild animals for your fun."