'Watching New York From Sky': Indian Man Shares American Dream With Parents, Video Viral

Parents often make significant sacrifices to help their children succeed and achieve their dreams. This selfless support was recently highlighted by an Indian techie who earned widespread plaudits on social media after sharing a video of himself showing his parents around the United States. The man's success, which came after his parents had invested all their resources into his future, allowed him to fulfil their dreams as well.

In the video shared on Instagram, the techie, identified as Amit Kashyap, took his parents to the 104th floor of One World Trade Centre, overlooking the beautiful New York skyline.

"POV: You came from a family where flying was just a dream and now your parents are watching New York from the sky," Kashyap captioned the post as his parents sat near the window and posed for a photo.

As the video gained traction online, emotional social media users lauded Kashyap for looking after his parents, while others shared stories of how they could not fulfil similar dreams.

"Manifesting to do something similar for my parents," said one user, while another added: "Literally crying watching this. Your parents would be so proud of you."

A third commented: "My ma passed away in COVID. She was a traveller by heart, but poverty kept her from seeing the world. When I could show her the world, she passed away. I wish I could have given her this moment. Stay closer to your folks, everyone."

Check The Viral Post Here:

In another video, Kashyap revealed that he also bought in the USA for his family to live. Having risen through the ranks in India, Kashyap's story resonated with the internet.

"Once a kid watched her mom cooking on a clay stove, the smoke hurting her eyes. Today, that kid bought her a house in America," wrote Kashyap.