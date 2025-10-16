Video: JetBlue Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit After Panicking Over 'Barking Dog' Noise

A JetBlue Airways passenger attempted to open the emergency exit of the plane after mistaking a routine aircraft noise for a mechanical failure. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and shows the woman passenger confused and arguing with the fellow passengers before making a dash for the emergency exit door while the plane was still on the ground.

The woman, who claimed her boyfriend was a pilot, was alarmed after hearing the "barking dog" noise that is usual in an A320 aircraft, according to a report in Aviation A2Z. When she moved toward an over-wing exit, a flight attendant calmly engaged her, preventing any safety breach.

The sound that made the woman fidgety is produced by the Power Transfer Unit (PTU), a hydraulic component found on Airbus A320-family aircraft. It balances hydraulic pressure between systems, typically during engine start, single-engine taxi, or shutdown.

Reacting to the passenger's action, a section of social media users said she might be a nervous flyer, while others lauded the airline staff for their calm handling of the incident.

"If you notice, the cabin crew understood it was anxiety and helped her understand," said one user, while another added: "Next time, maybe she should bring earplugs instead of a pilot boyfriend. Less drama, more peace."

A third commented: "I know someone who had severe phobia of flying. It took many flights where I explained every noise and every stage of the flight before she felt ok flying by herself. With that experience, I believe that explaining this stuff calmly is the best way forward.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

A JetBlue passenger attempts to open an emergency exit after mistaking the A320's “barking dog” noise for a mechanical failure.



The woman, who claimed her boyfriend was a pilot, panicked after hearing the Airbus A320's distinctive “barking dog” noise, a normal sound produced by… pic.twitter.com/Qf0TSkUfXh — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) October 15, 2025

Also Read | Mother Elephant Helps Stuck Calf, Forest Officer Shares Heartwarming Video

Previous Instances

This is not the first instance when a passenger has attempted to open an emergency exit in a plane. In August, a Ryanair flight was diverted to Manchester Airport after a passenger allegedly tried to do the same mid-air. Fellow passengers reportedly intervened to stop the woman and alerted the cabin crew, who then informed the captain.

After the plane landed safely, Greater Manchester Police removed the woman from the aircraft. Engineers then boarded the plane to inspect for potential damage and replace parts as needed. Following the inspection and necessary repairs, the flight resumed its journey from Manchester to Agadir, Morocco.