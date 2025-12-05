'Doesn't Affect Them Anymore': Foreigner Jokes 'Superhuman' Indians Are Immune To Caffeine

Indians are famously fond of their beverages, with tea (chai) and coffee being the most prominent drinks. A large majority of people begin their day with a steaming cup of tea and continue to consume multiple caffeinated drinks throughout the day. This deep-rooted cultural habit was recently highlighted by Gabi Neshto, a Romanian man, on Instagram, who jokingly said that Indians may have developed an immunity to caffeine due to their high consumption.

"I think, Indians are like immune to caffeine. Indians drink tea and coffee at any hour," said Neshto in the video captioned: "Indians and their superhuman caffeine resistance."

Neshto observed that Indians never said no to a cup of tea, no matter the time or what they were doing. "10 PM coffee? Yeah, sure, why not? Midnight chai? Let's do it. Early morning chai? Let's do it. There's so much caffeine in their system that it really doesn't even affect them anymore," he added.

Check The Viral Video Here:

Also Read | Modi-Putin Ride In Toyota Fortuner, Internet Jokes, 'Only If Creta, Thar Escorted It'

'I Have Coffee Before Sleeping'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 4.7 million views and thousands of comments as social media users wholeheartedly agreed with Neshto's assessment.

"At this point, we feel sleepy after having coffee," said one user, while another added: " In college, we used to drink 3-6 tea around 3 am after Counter-Strike games."

A third commented: "I sometimes have hot coffee before sleeping. I think instant coffee just doesn't have enough caffeine."

A fourth said: "I drink two or three cups of coffee at 2 am to stay awake for work and still, 5 minutes later, I'm already falling asleep like nothing happened."