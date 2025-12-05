Modi-Putin Ride In Toyota Fortuner, Internet Jokes, 'Only If Creta, Thar Escorted It'

- Russian President Putin arrived in India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit
- PM Modi personally received Putin and traveled with him in the same Toyota Fortuner car
- The Toyota Fortuner used is BS-VI compliant and part of India's VIP security fleet
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday (Dec 4) for a two-day state visit to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Breaking protocols, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received President Putin at the Palam Airport as the two leaders travelled together in the same car to 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Indian leader. The duo sat inside a Toyota Fortuner, rather than the typical Range Rover or Mercedes, often deployed in service for foreign dignitaries.
According to public records, the Toyota Fortuner Sigma 4 MT (MH01EN5795) is part of a modern fleet deployed by security agencies for VIP transport. It was registered in April 2024 and complies with BS-VI emission standards. Its regulatory compliance is current, with a valid fitness certificate extending until April 2039 and an active pollution certificate through June 2026.
As the pics of the two leaders sitting inside the car went viral, a section of social media speculated on why the PM's convoy picked the Japanese carmaker, while others quipped that it was a validation moment for Fortuner owners in the country.
"My Punjabi Bagh cousin called me, "Bro, Modi has received Putin in a Fortuner...Swad aa gaya" All Fortuner owners today will raise a toast," said one user, while another added: "Only if it was escorted by a Creta and a Thar."
A third commented: "As a Fortuner owner, I was happy to see them in a white Fortuner."
A fourth said: "This is the way to send a message to the entitled West. Accept India the way it is, or enjoy being partners with Pakistan and India will break your nexus entirely."
"Bro, Modi has received Putin in a Fortuner...Swad aa gaya"
“Bro, Modi has received Putin in a Fortuner .. Swad aa gaya 😀”
All fortune owners today will raise a toast 🥂
Modi × Fortuner.
No American
No European
A Japanese car. Signalling begins :) pic.twitter.com/iJS42RU3M3
Though Toyota is a foreign company, it manufactures the car in Karnataka's Bidadi plant-- aligning with PM Modi's 'Make-in-India' initiative. This facility produces the Fortuner, Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, and Legender, with an annual capacity of up to 1.32 lakh units.
Putin's Aurus Senat
The Russian president, sitting in a Fortuner, represented a notable departure from established protocol, as he typically uses his custom, heavily armoured presidential limousine, the Aurus Senat. This Moscow-manufactured vehicle, known for its heavily armoured frame and Rolls-Royce-inspired design, is critical to his standard security details during overseas travel.