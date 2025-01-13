Elephants Chase Man After He Teases Them, Forest Officer Issues Warning

An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer has warned against the dangers of harassing wild animals after a video showed a man irritating an elephant and narrowly escaping its wrath. The video, posted on X by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, shows the dangerous and “unethical behaviour” that puts both humans and animals at risk.

The video begins with the elephant walking calmly when the man deliberately teases it and blocks its path. Initially tolerant, the elephant gets visibly agitated and charges, forcing the man to run away.

After the animal slows down and retreats, the man resumes his antics, provoking another chase. This pattern continues until a herd of elephants appears, with the man recklessly attempting to taunt them as well, only to retreat in panic each time they react.

Sharing the video, Mr Kaswan warned, “Identify the animal in this video. Maybe you are young and you can outrun the elephants. But these irritated animals don't behave peacefully if they see other human for next few days. Don't irritate wild animals for your fun."

Maybe you are young and you can outrun the elephants. But these irritated animals don't behave peacefully if they see other human for next few days. Don't irritate wild animals for your fun. pic.twitter.com/chYlLeqx3d — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 12, 2025

In another post on X, Mr Kaswan explained that such harassment can have a lasting impact on elephants, which are highly intelligent and social creatures. Disturbances by humans can cause stress, disrupt their natural behaviour, and increase the likelihood of human-animal conflict, he wrote.

He outlined five behavioural changes that can result from human interference:

1. Increased Stress and Aggression… — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 12, 2025

Mr Kaswan stressed that harassing elephants was both unethical and harmful, with serious consequences for their behaviour and well-being. “Maybe it is fun for some but because of this behaviour others are in danger,” he concluded.